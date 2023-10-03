Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The flags of ten African nations were raised outside the college on Monday morning as it welcomed members of the group Transformers Hartlepool for a morning of music, dancing, and art.

Students and staff stopped what they were doing to watch and join in with the fun which marked the start to a full week of events and activities.

International Black History Month runs throughout October with the theme for this year being an exploration of the lives and stories of the Black Britons who lived in the UK before the arrival of the Empire Windrush in 1948.

Locally, activities are being spearheaded by Transformers Hartlepool which was formed in 2021 to promote cultural togetherness in the town.

Shaun Hope, assistant principal at Hartlepool College of Further Education, said: “At Hartlepool College we are proud of the role we play in our wider community.

"We know that education is much more than a course a student studies, it’s about learning more of the community we live in.

"Working with Gina and Nomusa from Transformers Hartlepool has helped us learn more about Black History and Black culture.”

Dancer Georgina Mainoo entertains guests at the Hartlepool College of FE during Black History Month. Picture by FRANK REID

He added: “We have a week of activity planned that will see our students take part in drumming, singing and dancing workshops, to learn more about black hair and beauty and for our catering and travel students to benefit from specialist workshops on African food and travel.”

Stalls showcasing African arts and crafts were also on display in the college in Stockton Street.

Nomusa Malinga, who founded Transformers Hartlepool with Georgina Mainoo, said: “It was a nice collaboration between the college and ourselves with the college taking the lead in terms of the organising and really delivering the cultural side of things.

"We’re really happy with the way the organisation is going and getting recognition and all the important people involved in promoting cultures in the town.”

African Flags flying outside of the Hartlepool College of FE during Black History Month. Picture by FRANK REID