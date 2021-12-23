Hartlepool comedian set to host Christmas radio show

Stephanie Aird’s Christmas Extravaganza features two hours of festive tunes and will be broadcasted on Christmas Day on Radio Gateshead and repeated on Boxing Day.

Chatting about the new show, Stephanie, who has starred on ITV’s Judge Rinder and BBC Two’s Take A Hike, said: “I am super excited to have my very own festive show.

"I absolutely love Christmas time and spending it with my family and friends so being able to present a show for all is just incredible.

Hartlepool comedian Stephanie Aird.

"I can’t wait to bring festive music and conversation to homes across Gateshead and afar online.”

Radio Gateshead added: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Stephanie on our Christmas schedule. Steph’s show is just one of many special programmes we have commissioned for our listeners to enjoy while at home over the festive period”.

Stephanie’s show is broadcast on Christmas Day and Boxing Day from 5pm-7pm.

