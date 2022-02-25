Hartlepool comedian Stephanie Aird warns fans of scammers ahead of comedy shows

Hartlepool comedian Stephanie Aird has issued a warning to her fans after scammers have tried to sell fans fake tickets to her comedy shows across the UK.

She shared the warning on her Facebook page, which has over 500k followers.

Talking to her fans in a video on Thursday (February 24), Stephanie said: “I bring to you a warning. People have been putting in the comment section of my videos that they have tickets for sale for my show, and they are fake. Please don’t buy from them. Do not buy any tickets apart from my official provider WeGotTickets”

Hartlepool comedian Stephanie Aird has warned fans of scammers.

Stephanie’s LIVE LOLs shows kick off in Hull on Friday, April 22. Dates also include Newcastle, Liverpool, Carlisle, Norton and Leeds

Tickets can be purchased from the WeGotTickets website only at www.WeGotTickets.com/StephaniesShow.

