Hartlepool musician celebrates sold out home gig success ahead of new single release

The up and coming Hartlepool artist played his first headline gig in town in over two years at Idols in Church Street on Friday, February 18.

Tickets for the show were snatched in less than one minute, prompting the release of an extra date, which also sold out within hours.

Michael, 25, has said he was “shocked” after tickets were gone in seconds and described the atmosphere on the night as brilliant.

"I didn’t expect them to go so quickly. I was shocked when they sold out in a minute,” said Michael.

He continued: “It was brilliant. It was a really good night. I think everyone was enjoying themselves.

"We played a couple of new songs on Friday. Both went down really well.

"It was nice to see plenty familiar faces.”

The gig on Friday, February 18, was Michael’s first live performance of 2022 after the musician completed his first mini tour across London, Manchester and Newcastle in December last year.

His upcoming show on February 25 will take place on the same day as the release of his new single ‘Kids’.

Michael has said the song carries a motivational message for people to go after what they want in life.

Fans are featured in the artwork of the new single.

He said: "Usually my songs are quite upbeat and have a bit of a fun element to them.

"This one has a message, it has a bit more of a meaning to it.

"I look forward to seeing how it resonates with people.”

Michael, who grew up in the Dyke House area of Hartlepool added: "I think quite often in life people are told they are not good enough to do this.

"I think everyone goes through a phase in their life where they are not quite sure what they want to do or they’ve lost direction.

"It seemed like quite a good topic to try and touch upon.”

Fans also got involved in the release of the song by sending in pictures of themselves as kids to be featured on the single’s artwork.

‘Kids’ can be pre-saved on https://ffm.to/mgkids.

