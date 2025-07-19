Hartlepool community centre facing closure as funding runs dry

By Mark Payne
Published 19th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
Managers have warned that a Hartlepool community centre could close after they were forced to scale back staff and services due to a funding crisis.

The Big League CIC has announced it is withdrawing staff and ceasing direct service delivery at Burbank Community Centre.

Managers say they have been left with no choice after funding sources have ran dry.

A weekly community grocery, The Bread and Butter Thing, which sees residents receive bags of groceries at significantly reduced prices, is one of the initiatives affected.

Burbank Community Centre, in Burbank Street, Hartlepool.placeholder image
Burbank Community Centre, in Burbank Street, Hartlepool.

The Big League say it has unfortunately become unviable due to the costs involved, particularly in providing staff.

Other groups which use the centre, in Burbank Street, will continue to have access to the building in the sort term.

Managers stress they are looking for new funding although they have warned the centre could close in the next couple of months if their efforts are unsuccessful.

Centre manager Ian Cawley said: "It’s not something we want to do, but we are really struggling for funding.

Ian Cawley (right) and Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash at the centre in happier times.placeholder image
Ian Cawley (right) and Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash at the centre in happier times.

"A lot of things have changed with some of the funds that used to support us. Also lottery funding we received has ran out.

"We have never charged much for people to use the centre. It has always been about creating space for groups to grow.

"That has helped Hartlepool, but funders at the moment are cutting back across the board.”

Hartlepool Baby Bank started from the centre and it is currently used by groups Pets4People, Community Links and Creative Minds.

Users will continue to have access to the building for now but will be more responsible for managing themselves.

The withdrawal of staff and walk-ins came into effect this week.

Ian added: “It’s a sad day really. There’s a lot come from the Burbank. In my opinion it was the town’s main support through Covid by providing over 30,000 meals and grocery bags at the time when the town needed it most.”

But he added: “A lot has happened in the five years that we have been there.

"We know times are tough across the third sector.

"We are trying to keep the building going and are looking for ideas and funding.

"The possibility is it could close in the next couple of months. We are going to try our hardest to avoid that.”

