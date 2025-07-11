More than £97,000 of improvements have been carried out at allotment sites around Hartlepool to support tenants with further works on the way.

It comes after Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs agreed an allotment strategy in September 2023 which aims to evolve operations and make the service more customer focused.

Alongside this, £149,000 was earmarked by the local authority to address issues on sites across the borough.

The latest meeting of the adult and community based services committee heard that more than £97,000 has been invested so far to support tenants.

Lane improvements have been made at Rossmere Rossmere as part of the council spending. Picture by FRANK REID

It has been used to install security fencing at the Thornhill allotment site, improve the car park at Nicholson Fields, enhance fencing at Station Lane and carry out lane improvements at Rossmere and Burn Valley allotments.

Funds have also been used to bring vacant allotments back into use at the Stranton and Nicholson Field sites.

Moving forward, £47,000 has been allocated for works in 2026/27 including reviewing vacant allotments at the Chester Road site and clearing spaces ahead of bringing plots back into use.

Further improvements to Rossmere, Nicholson Field, Thrornhill and Thompson Grove allotment sites are also planned, along with upgrades to pipes and infrastructure at all allotment locations.

Councillor Gary Allen, committee chair, said there has been clear "steps forward" with allotment holders since consultations were held as part of the strategy, and the investment is welcomed.

Council officers also reminded that allotment rents are set to increase by 10% from next April, with Labour chiefs previously confirming any rise would be capped at that level after an independent review recommended a minimum 25% uplift.