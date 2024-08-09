Salaam Community Centre manager Nancy Pout has praised the police and wider community for its support after last week's violent protest.

A community centre that went into lockdown during last week’s disorder has praised the support from the town and police.

The Salaam Community Centre, in Murray Street, Hartlepool was surrounded by chanting protesters on Wednesday, July 31.

The centre closed early after word of the protest spread and staff returned to protect it as shocking scenes of violence unfolded.

Police came under attack from bricks and other missiles while a police car was set alight as the disorder lasted for several hours.

Some of the many volunteers who helped clean up Murray Street after Wednesday's riot. Left to right: Missy Meyer-Kennedy, Catherine Burmiston, Claire Turnbull and Jade Concannon.

Centre manager Nancy Pout said the evening was “one of the most horrible and terrifying things” she had ever seen and described seeing families helping children to attack the police with bricks.

Following the night’s events the centre, which is run by the Poolie Time Exchange organisation, became a base for support to anyone affected by activating its Community Resilience Hub protocols.

A request for support from the town saw hundreds of people respond with over 100 people arriving to be part of clean up efforts alongside Hartlepool Borough Council staff, Hartlepool Big Town Tidy Up and The Annexe centre in Dyke House.

Police provide reassurance to Hartlepool's Nasir Mosque after last week's events.

Nancy added: “We have had people from all over the town calling in. We still are, as the country is, on alert for anything else happening, so we’re being cautious.

"But we feel safe here at the community centre. We know Cleveland Police and the Home Office are looking after us very well.”

The centre holds a number of activities for the whole community including men’s mental health, crafts, a church group and Ukraine refugee group.

Just one group, Community Links, has switched to the Burbank Community Centre as a precaution.

Nancy added: “We are just trying to resume to some normality. We applaud the selfless dedication of every person who supported our community at this difficult time and will remain eternally grateful.”

The centre has also been supported by Hartlepool’s Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and members of the Nasir Mosque, in Brougham Terrace, which was also the focus of protests.

A JustGiving page for the mosque, Salaam centre and businesses affected by Wednesday’s violence has already raised more than £12,000.

Mr Ali, outreach secretary at the Nasir Mosque said: “The outpouring of love from the community is truly remarkable and deserves recognition.”