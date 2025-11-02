A town choir is gearing up for its autumn concert at the end of the month.

Hartlepool-based choir Hartlepool Community Singers are holding a concert at St George's United Reformed Church, in Park Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, November 22, at 7pm.

The concert will feature a range of music including pop classics, songs from the stage and more traditional tracks.

Electric Lite Trio and Dr Jonathan Worthy will also be performing on the night.

Tickets for the choir’s November concert cost £8 per person and are available on the door.

Hartlepool Community Singers are also looking for new members to join its team of 40 singers.

They practice regularly at Hart Village Hall every Tuesday during term time from 7.15pm until 9.15pm.

A spokesperson for the choir said: “Come along for an informal practice session and see what you think.”

For more information or to join the choir, see http://bit.ly/433bNUG.