A Hartlepool-based community group is celebrating its first anniversary after a successful year.

Crafters' Drop-In C.I.C, based at the Salaam Centre, in Murray Street, Hartlepool, celebrated its first birthday earlier this month with tea, cakes, crafts, a tombola and a raffle.

The community group runs regular craft sessions, offers donated materials through its craft exchange programme and supports the wellbeing of local people through creativity and connection.

Angela Swinbourne, director at Crafters’ Drop-In CIC, said: “We noticed that while there is a lot of interest in crafting, not everyone can afford to be as engaged as they'd like to be because craft supplies can be quite expensive.

Crafters' Drop-In C.I.C celebrates its first birthday on May 21. Pictured is assistant volunteer manager Heather Prosser at the community group's base in Murray Street.Crafters' Drop-In C.I.C celebrates its first birthday on May 21. Pictured is assistant volunteer manager Heather Prosser at the community group's base in Murray Street.
“This is such a shame as crafts can be more than just a hobby. It can be a way of life, a means of income, a route to employment, a way to fix up your home or clothes, a way of meeting new friends and socialising."

For more information or to get involved, see https://craftersdropin.com/.

