Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A craft shop is helping people to indulge in their passion in an affordable way through a new recycling and exchange scheme.

Crafters' Drop-In CIC. opened its new craft shop and craft supplies recycling and exchange scheme on Saturday, May 25, at She Knits He Sews, in Murray Street, Hartlepool.

The venture started as a small community craft group at the shop nine months ago, but is now in charge of the day-to-day running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public are encouraged to bring in craft items they no longer need and either exchange them for something else or sell them on to make crafting more accessible to people on a low income.

Crafters' Drop-In C.I.C. has opened its new craft shop and craft supplies recycling and exchange scheme, at She Knits He Sews, in Murray Street. Pictured from left are Crafers' Drop-In C.I.C directors Angela Swinbourne and Suzanne Taylor, and owners of She Knits He Sews Annika Sanders and Mark Sanders.

Angela Swinbourne, director at Crafters’ Drop-In CIC, said: “We noticed that while there is a lot of interest in crafting, not everyone can afford to be as engaged as they'd like to be because craft supplies can be quite expensive.

“This is such a shame as crafts can be more than just a hobby. It can be a way of life; a means of income, a route to employment, a way to fix up your home or clothes, a way of meeting new friends and socialising.

"Plus, it can be fantastic for your mental health.

"To have all these benefits stuck behind a paywall seems almost criminal so we developed the idea of the scheme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crafters’ Drop-In C.I.C first started as a small community craft group at She Knits He Sews nine months ago, but is now in charge of the day-to-day running of the shop. Members of the public are encouraged to bring in craft items they no longer need and either exchange it for something else or sell it on to make crafting more accessible to people on a low income.

She Knits He Sews still operates at the shop, offering sewing machine servicing and repairs, clothing alterations and sewing and knitting lessons.

Crafters’ Drop-In CIC accepts all types of craft supplies as long as they are in a good and reusable condition.

Speaking about the opening on Saturday, May 25, Angela said: “We were very anxious about the grand opening and worried that no one would come – we shouldn’t have worried.

"So many people turned up we were rushed off our feet. It was amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a great day and got to chat to some truly wonderful people who were genuinely excited about it all.

"We made some good connections who gave us some great ideas for other groups we could host, so we're really excited about the possibilities."