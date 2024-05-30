New Hartlepool craft shop and recycling scheme opens for business
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crafters' Drop-In CIC. opened its new craft shop and craft supplies recycling and exchange scheme on Saturday, May 25, at She Knits He Sews, in Murray Street, Hartlepool.
The venture started as a small community craft group at the shop nine months ago, but is now in charge of the day-to-day running.
Members of the public are encouraged to bring in craft items they no longer need and either exchange them for something else or sell them on to make crafting more accessible to people on a low income.
Angela Swinbourne, director at Crafters’ Drop-In CIC, said: “We noticed that while there is a lot of interest in crafting, not everyone can afford to be as engaged as they'd like to be because craft supplies can be quite expensive.
“This is such a shame as crafts can be more than just a hobby. It can be a way of life; a means of income, a route to employment, a way to fix up your home or clothes, a way of meeting new friends and socialising.
"Plus, it can be fantastic for your mental health.
"To have all these benefits stuck behind a paywall seems almost criminal so we developed the idea of the scheme.”
She Knits He Sews still operates at the shop, offering sewing machine servicing and repairs, clothing alterations and sewing and knitting lessons.
Crafters’ Drop-In CIC accepts all types of craft supplies as long as they are in a good and reusable condition.
Speaking about the opening on Saturday, May 25, Angela said: “We were very anxious about the grand opening and worried that no one would come – we shouldn’t have worried.
"So many people turned up we were rushed off our feet. It was amazing.
"We had a great day and got to chat to some truly wonderful people who were genuinely excited about it all.
"We made some good connections who gave us some great ideas for other groups we could host, so we're really excited about the possibilities."
Angela and team are keen to partner with other agencies to deliver other projects in the near future.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.