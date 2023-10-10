News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool community trust given £3,000 grant by Newcastle Building Society Community Fund to refurbish community room

A Hartlepool community trust has been given a grant to carry out a major refurbishment on one of its rooms to help its new occupier.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 15:08 BST
The Newcastle Building Society Community Fund gave £3,000 to the Hartlepower Community Trust to refurbish one of its rooms in Stranton, which has now been taken over by social enterprise Pets4People.

Pets4People is an activity and support service that uses animal-assisted activities for those with social, emotional and mental health needs and disabilities.

Peter Gowland, chairperson at the Hartlepower Community Trust, said: “The refurbished room is so much more suited to Pets4People’s work than it otherwise would have been and will provide new opportunities for them to extend what they do for families across the local area.”

From left, Kate Myers, community assistant at Newcastle's Building Society, Samantha Mclaughlin-Younger, managing director at Pets4People, Peter Gowland, chairperson at the Hartlepower Community Trust, and Michelle Sherwood, customer advisor at Newcastle Building Society’s Hartlepool branch.From left, Kate Myers, community assistant at Newcastle's Building Society, Samantha Mclaughlin-Younger, managing director at Pets4People, Peter Gowland, chairperson at the Hartlepower Community Trust, and Michelle Sherwood, customer advisor at Newcastle Building Society’s Hartlepool branch.
Michelle Sherwood, customer advisor at Newcastle Building Society’s Hartlepool branch, said: “It’s great to know that it’s going to be so well used by such a valuable and innovative local social enterprise.”

