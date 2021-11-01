Hartlepool council leader hits back at MP over 'cobbled together' £20m cash bid

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Shane Moore was responding to Mrs Mortimer’s comments on BBC1’s Politics North programme.

Asked why the £20m application for levelling up money was overlooked following the Government’s recent Budget, the Conservative MP replied: “They cobbled together an application in about a fortnight and, I will be honest with you, I was not surprised when it didn’t go through.”

But Cllr Moore, an independent councillor, has now said: “Our intention was always to submit a bid in the second round of applications in spring 2022 and this was the timescale we were working towards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From lef, Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer and Councillor Shane Moore pictured together earlier this year.

“However, when Mrs Mortimer was elected MP she requested we submit a bid in the initial phase, so we had to fast-track our bid development work.

“But to say our bid was ‘cobbled together’ or in the ‘too hard tray’ is unfair, disrespectful and untrue, particularly when we were responding to her request.”

The council is already preparing a renewed 2022 bid.

Among the projects to benefit would be the refurbishment and expansion of the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool and a new cycling and pedestrian bridge to improve links between the Hartlepool Waterfront, town centre and the railway station.

Denise McGuckin, the council’s managing director, added: “We are one of the smallest unitary authorities in the country and pulling together a bid of this size in such a short space of time can be incredibly demanding for my staff.

“However, I am proud that I have a team of dedicated and hardworking officers, who are passionate about bringing positive change to Hartlepool, which is demonstrated by the success of our Town Deal vision that was submitted prior to the election.

“We look forward to receiving Government feedback and, with the benefit of more preparation time, we hope our phase two bid will be met with more success.”

Responding to the council comments, Mrs Mortimer said she appreciates “Hartlepool Borough Council are a small authority, that’s why everyone wants the best for Hartlepool”.

She added: “I look forward to working with Shane, and his team, to secure the funding Hartlepool and the amazing people that call this fantastic town home rightfully deserves.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.