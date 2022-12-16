News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool councillor organises fundraiser for church food bank after hearing families' heart-rending stories

A new councillor is organising a fundraising night to support a town food bank.

By Mark Payne
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Councillor Cameron Sharp, who became the youngest member of Hartlepool Borough Council in October at the age of 22, is lending his support to the town’s St Aidan’s Church.

The Oxford Street church runs a food kitchen every Thursday providing hot meals and bags of groceries to the anyone in need.

Cllr Sharp has organised a fundraising night with entertainment at Hartlepool Rugby Club.

Councillor Cameron Sharp with Claire Barker, food store manager at St Aidan's Soup Kitchen holding some of the items donated to the food bank ahead of the fundraising night. Picture by FRANK REID
He contacted St Aidan’s to offer his support after hearing stories of people’s struggles.

Cllr Sharp said: “As a teacher and councillor my heart has been shattered by the stories of those who are fearing for their lives as they don’t even have the choice between heating or eating, being unable to properly afford either.”

He was also moved by hearing of a six-year-old child who when asked what they would like for Christmas answered simply a selection box “in case Santa doesn’t come”.

Cllr Sharp added: “I got in touch with St Aidan’s Church to find out what the situation is with everything that’s gone on over the last couple of years.

The fundraiser will be held a Mayfield Park, in Easington Road, Hartlepool.

"They told me how more people are unfortunately relying on them and would welcome any support.”

The fundraiser is at the Old Boys Rugby Club, Mayfield Park, in Easington Road, on Monday, December 19, at 7pm, with a suggested donation of £1.

It will feature live music, games and a prize tombola and raffle.

Any donations of money, food, toys and clothes are welcome. Email [email protected]

