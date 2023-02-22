Hartlepool-born Ken Galley, 84, and Barbara Galley, 83, are today (Wednesday) celebrating their blue sapphire wedding anniversary.

The happy couple first met at the town’s rink dance hall 66 years ago, which was a popular venue for single people and couples across the town.

After a year of courting, Ken and Barbara got married at Hartlepool registry office, where they then had family celebrations afterwards at their home.

Ken and Barbara Galley are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Speaking about how they met, Ken, who grew up in Horden, said: “The girls at the garage I worked at knew Barbara and they introduced me.

"We then sort of mingled and here we are.”

Barbara, who went to Dyke House School, said: “I think everyone met at the rink.”

Whilst Ken and Barbara no longer dance, their favourite routine to dance to at the rink was rock and roll.

The couple met at the Queens Rink Ballroom.

Ken, who has worked at Sherwoods and as a mechanic in a car garage, said: “We both just love to jive.”

Despite previously living in Peterlee for 47 years and Easington where they have been for 18 years, Ken and Barbara have spent a lot of their time travelling around the globe.

From river cruises in Budapest to Route 66 in America, this happy couple have done it all.

Barbara, who worked at Buxton Chicken Factory, said: “We also have a caravan in Richmond which we go all over in.”

Ken said: “We have just enjoyed ourselves and travelled.”

Sharing their secrets to a long and happy marriage, Barbara said: “Sharing everything together.

"If we are going anywhere, we are going together.”

In response, Ken jokingly said: “For me, it’s making sure my wife is always right.”

Ken and Barbara would like to thank their family and friends for their continued support, with a special thank you to retired optician, Mr Walker, for helping her when she was ill.

She said: “He saved my life. I never got to thank him properly.”