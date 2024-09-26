Hartlepool cousins convert former warehouse showroom into luxury tanning salon RAYZ
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sam Crawford, 24, and Damon Crawford, 22, have opened a luxury tanning salon called RAYZ Tanning Lounge, in Reed Street, in Hartlepool, to give people a “more upmarket” and “luxurious experience.”
The salon used to be the Reproduction Centre’s showroom, and there is a door that connects the two shops.
Sam said: “We have done it up really nice inside and it is not like your usual salon.
"A lot of people go on holiday and use the beds beforehand so we thought, why not open our own.”
He continued: “We have talked about this for about four years but it was put on hold because of Covid.
"It was about this time last year when we spoke about it again and started getting things sorted.”
The pair did most of the renovations themselves over a six-month period.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.