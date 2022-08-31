Hartlepool cricketers hold 'brilliant day' in memory of popular player

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Henderson and Harrison Smith deservedly lifted the Ian Jackson Memorial Double Wicket Trophy at Hartlepool Cricket Club on Sunday.

Thirty-two Hartlepool cricketers competed in the annual competition to remember Ian, who died aged 47 in 2016 after battling cancer.

Cricketers competed in pairs with games of two overs per side apart from the final which was four overs per side.

Max Jackson, centre, presents the trophy to winners Harry Henderson, left, and Harrison Smith, right.

Second team players Henderson and Smith performed consistently throughout and faced first team opener Alan Tebbett and Khushru Khasimai in the final.

Henderson and Smith batted first and set a target of 30 runs from their four overs without losing any wickets.

The duo then bowled incredibly well to restrict their opponents to 16 runs.

Semi-finalists in the keenly contested event were Jamie Rathbone and Ally Rae and Jonny Callahan and Oliver Martin.

Competitors and officials line up for the camera.

Ian Jackson’s son, Max, who took part in the event, presented the trophy to the winning duo.

Ian’s wife, Louise, said: “It was a brilliant day and lovely to see so many people at Park Drive to remember Ian. It means so much to the family and we really appreciate everyone’s support.”

Chris Cawson, the club’s first team scorer and event organiser, said: “It was great to see Park Drive packed out in memory of one of the club’s most talented and popular cricketers.”

Hartlepool Cricket Club chair Alan Jackson gave a vote of thanks at the end of the competition and praised the “worthy winners”.

Former Hartlepool Cricket Club player Ian Jackson.