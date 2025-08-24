A Hartlepool father and son Beatles tribute act got to walk in their heroes’ shoes when they performed at the legendary Cavern Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They performed a 45-minute set to an audience of Beatles devotees from all over the world, earning themselves new fans in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opportunity came about after Matt approached Clark Gilmore, who performs as John Lennon in the Cavern Club’s resident band, last year to ask if Ben could play a song at the venue.

Father and son Matt (left) and Ben Turnbull at The Cavern Club in Liverpool on Saturday.

Matt, a professional actor, said: “He got back in touch and said ‘How about we get you both down just before International Beatles Week?’.”

The dad and son played in the afternoon slot set aside for duos and performed a set of lesser known Beatles songs.

Matt added: “Most bands do the very obvious Beatles songs like all the number one hits, but we wanted to do something different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We went through the catalogue and found a lot of songs that were two part harmonies and guitars.

Ben Turnbull, 17, performs in Beatles tribute band The Hart Beatles with his dad Matt.

"There was people there from all over the world. It was absolutely amazing.”

Ben, who attends Hartlepool Sixth Form College, also performed the George Harrison song While My Guitar Gently Weeps solo.

As he came off stage, he was approached by members of an Argentinian Beatles tribute band, who had been in the audience, with an offer to perform with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben said: “Once we somewhat overcame the inevitable shakes we enjoyed the 45 minutes for what it was and entertained a cavern full of Beatles die-hards getting a great reception. Cant wait to experience it again.”

He and Matt also played the Elvis hit Can’t Help Falling in Love as it was the anniversary of Presley’s death.

Matt, 47, added: “It was a wonderful experience and couldn’t have gone better for us for our first attempt there.

"Hopefully, we will get the chance to go back again.”

Next up for them is a top slot at Seaton Carew’s popular Tribute Festival at Coronation Drive on Saturday, September 6.