Hartlepool dad and son Beatles duo delighted after dream slot at Liverpool's Cavern Club
Matt Turnbull and his 17-year-old son Ben, from Seaton Carew, who perform as Paul and George in their duo The HartBeatles, played at the musical birthplace of the Fab Four in Liverpool on Saturday.
They performed a 45-minute set to an audience of Beatles devotees from all over the world, earning themselves new fans in the process.
The opportunity came about after Matt approached Clark Gilmore, who performs as John Lennon in the Cavern Club’s resident band, last year to ask if Ben could play a song at the venue.
Matt, a professional actor, said: “He got back in touch and said ‘How about we get you both down just before International Beatles Week?’.”
The dad and son played in the afternoon slot set aside for duos and performed a set of lesser known Beatles songs.
Matt added: “Most bands do the very obvious Beatles songs like all the number one hits, but we wanted to do something different.
"We went through the catalogue and found a lot of songs that were two part harmonies and guitars.
"There was people there from all over the world. It was absolutely amazing.”
Ben, who attends Hartlepool Sixth Form College, also performed the George Harrison song While My Guitar Gently Weeps solo.
As he came off stage, he was approached by members of an Argentinian Beatles tribute band, who had been in the audience, with an offer to perform with them.
Ben said: “Once we somewhat overcame the inevitable shakes we enjoyed the 45 minutes for what it was and entertained a cavern full of Beatles die-hards getting a great reception. Cant wait to experience it again.”
He and Matt also played the Elvis hit Can’t Help Falling in Love as it was the anniversary of Presley’s death.
Matt, 47, added: “It was a wonderful experience and couldn’t have gone better for us for our first attempt there.
"Hopefully, we will get the chance to go back again.”
Next up for them is a top slot at Seaton Carew’s popular Tribute Festival at Coronation Drive on Saturday, September 6.