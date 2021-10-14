Hartlepool dancer takes part in new BBC reality show I Like The Way U Move
A professional dancer from Hartlepool is featuring in a new BBC series.
Charlotte Dickinson, 24, is one of the nine pro dancers looking for love in BBC Three’s new reality show I Like The Way U Move.
The programme sees professional dancers pair up with non-dancers in a bid to find their perfect match on and off the dancefloor while taking part in challenges and performing stunning dance routines.
The series will be available on BBC iPlayer on Sunday, October 17, and Charlotte, who is now based in London, has said she will be back in Hartlepool to watch the show with her family.
She said: "I’ll probably binge watch the whole thing.”
Charlotte, who has not been in a reality show before, has told the Mail the experience was “great”.
She said: "It was amazing. I’ve never done reality TV before.
"It was really great. I don’t think I would change anything that happened.
"Every three days, there was a show.
"You had less than 48 hours to teach a non-dancer the routine and then the day after you would do a show and then there would be an elimination.
"It was challenging at times, but ultimately it was fun and I love doing what I do.”
Read More
The programme was filmed in the spring and is hosted by Jamie Laing and dancer and choreographer Kaelynn “KK” Harris.
Charlotte continued: "I feel like the show is a feel-good show.
"They’re going to watch the performances and the dance which is so uplifting. It’s not really a show about drama, it’s a show about finding someone, and connection, and love and dance.
"It’s such a positive show. I feel like when people watch it, it’s going to make people smile.“
Charlotte started dancing in Hartlepool when she was just four-years-old before moving to London aged 17 to begin dancing professionally.
Charlotte, who is from the High Tunstall area, said: "I trained professionally doing musical theatre, but I do all styles of dance from commercial to tap dancing, to ballet, to jazz.”
She added: "I’m on to the next big thing now. There might be something in the limelight coming up from me.
"I can’t say much about it, but I think the West End is calling my name.”