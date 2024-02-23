Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rob Grundy, aged 47, has qualified for the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) Tour which stages a number of prestigious TV tournaments in front of raucous crowds.

He is believed to be the first person from the town to play professionally for the PDC after qualifying through the body’s Q school in Milton Keynes.

The first big tournament that Rob will play in will be the Ladbrokes UK Open beginning March 1 with the chance of playing on ITV.

Rob Grundy at the oche.

He said: "It’s going to be brilliant, I’m really excited.”

Rob, who works for Dex Property Services, in Hartlepool, has had a life-long dream of playing darts professionally although he had never had the opportunity to try until last year.

After his boss saw his potential, he sponsored Rob to enter Q school where he was up against former pros and top amateurs.

He had a successful first year winning a Challenge Tour event, a Modus Super Series and the Nissan Masters exhibition event, beating Chris Dobey and John Henderson.

Rob is looking forward to playing on the big stage after turning pro.

Then in January he sealed the deal with an impressive day two victory and a 105.75 points average to secure his professional tour card.

Rob said: “There’s a mixture of players and it’s a hard field.

"It’s a big step to get my tour card. I will be playing the likes of Luke Littler and others week in week out and hopefully qualifying for TV tournaments.

"For me it’s massive, and I think for the town as well. I’ve had that many texts and messages on social media saying they can’t wait for me to get started and follow me, especially the tour events.

"Hopefully, I will do them all proud.”

Rob has already had a taste of life on pro tour after he was invited to play in it last year to make the numbers up in some events when he got used to playing with the big names and giving many of them a good run for their money.