New measures could be implemented to help control the number of houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) in Hartlepool town centre and other areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) is to consider taking steps to withdraw a permitted development right which allows the change of use of a dwelling house to a small HMO without the need for a planning application.

It follows talks between Lichfields, which provides the day-to-day planning services for the HDC, and Cleveland Police about “the level of anti-social behaviour frequently associated with HMOs”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently to convert a standard house into a small HMO, which accommodates between three and six unrelated people, planning permission is not required.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

However, on Thursday, March 6, the HDC board, which is chaired by Ben Houchen, is to consider introducing an “Article 4 Direction” within the HDC area meaning planning permission would have to be applied for.

It would be due to take effect sometime in 2026 and the process will involve publishing a public notice and having a minimum 21-day public consultation.

A report from Tom Bryant, HDC deputy head of planning, recommends the board approve the move, noting it has been successful in other areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He adds it would “assist with the regeneration objectives of the HDC and enable HDC to control the location and quality of new HMOs and help deliver HDC’s aspiration of providing high quality, affordable housing for all.”

Proposals for large HMOs of more than six unrelated people will still be subject to planning applications.

The measures would only apply within the HDC boundaries which cover Oakesway Business Park, retail and leisure land, along with public areas and civic buildings.