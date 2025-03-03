Hartlepool Development Corporation to consider rule change for HMOs over anti-social behaviour concerns
Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) is to consider taking steps to withdraw a permitted development right which allows the change of use of a dwelling house to a small HMO without the need for a planning application.
It follows talks between Lichfields, which provides the day-to-day planning services for the HDC, and Cleveland Police about “the level of anti-social behaviour frequently associated with HMOs”.
Currently to convert a standard house into a small HMO, which accommodates between three and six unrelated people, planning permission is not required.
However, on Thursday, March 6, the HDC board, which is chaired by Ben Houchen, is to consider introducing an “Article 4 Direction” within the HDC area meaning planning permission would have to be applied for.
It would be due to take effect sometime in 2026 and the process will involve publishing a public notice and having a minimum 21-day public consultation.
A report from Tom Bryant, HDC deputy head of planning, recommends the board approve the move, noting it has been successful in other areas.
He adds it would “assist with the regeneration objectives of the HDC and enable HDC to control the location and quality of new HMOs and help deliver HDC’s aspiration of providing high quality, affordable housing for all.”
Proposals for large HMOs of more than six unrelated people will still be subject to planning applications.
The measures would only apply within the HDC boundaries which cover Oakesway Business Park, retail and leisure land, along with public areas and civic buildings.
