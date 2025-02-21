Hartlepool's latest HMO plans are unveiled in Scarborough Street
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Development Corporation to transform 3-5 Scarborough Street into living accommodation.
Planning documents note the property “has been used for a number of years by an accounting firm who will be relocating elsewhere”.
The application from Anthony Sewell would see the building divided into eight one-person units to be used as a HMO.
An “upgrade” to the front of the property to bring it “more in keeping” with the street and the general appearance of the Church Street Conservation Area is also planned.
A planning and heritage statement in support of the application outlines how the development would benefit the area and provide “a visual improvement to the property and Scarborough Street”.
It said: “We believe that there will be an improvement to the character, appearance and function of the property and the surrounding area.
“The property is in a state of disrepair and the proposed changes will make it much more in keeping with the area.
“The proposed change of use will prevent this property from ending up as a vacant unit when the existing business within it relocates elsewhere.”
The eight rooms would be split evenly between the ground floor and the first floor, each featuring an en-suite along with a kitchen area, while cycle and bin storage would also be provided.
Recent examples of other work in Scarborough Street include Key Property Enterprises renovating seven adjoining properties to provide “high quality” apartments and commercial units.
