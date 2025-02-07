Graham Beesley and Pauline Field on MV Watchful berthed in Hartlepool Marina. Picture by FRANK REID

A ship berthed in Hartlepool that played a key part in one of the defining moments of the Second World War is hoped to return to the scene of her “finest hour”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MV (Motor Vessel) Tender Watchful was one of around 850 “Little Ships” that answered the country’s call to help rescue thousands of stranded Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk in France in May 1940.

The diesel powered former pleasure vessel brought back 900 soldiers to England in three crossings and rescued thousands more from the beach before transporting them to larger ships offshore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, the combined efforts of the RAF, Navy and the Little Ships rescued 338,000 Allied troops.

Graham Beesley and Pauline Field in the wheelhouse of MV Watchful with Lottie the ships dog. Picture by FRANK REID

Now this spring, as one of only a handful of surviving ships, MV Watchful is due to sail to Dunkirk for the first time since the war for official commemorations marking the 85th anniversary of Operation Dynamo.

Current skipper and owner Graham Beesley, 69, said: “There’s about 60 surviving registered Dunkirk Little Ships to do the crossing and we are one of the larger vessels.

"The crossing is from Ramsgate to Dunkirk from May 21 to 26.

"It’s a big event for France as well as Britain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A painting of Watchful rescuing soldiers and fighting off a German aircraft at Dunkirk in May 1940.

The 80th Dunkirk reunion planned was sadly cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Organised by the Association of Dunkirk Little Ships, this year’s celebrations are set to involve a flypast of iconic World War Two planes, with other events still to be confirmed.

Graham’s partner, Pauline Field, said: “We were all ready to go in 2020 so we’re doing it now.

"We have volunteers and customers going down to see her off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formerly called MV Coronia, the ship underwent a five-year restoration while berthed in the Hartlepool Marina. Picture by FRANK REID

Graham stressed Watchful’s participation will be subject to weather and sailing conditions with the vessel now 90.

Originally called Brit and built in Great Yarmouth in 1935, MV Watchful was initially a pleasure cruiser for holidaymakers before being requisitioned for the war, carrying stores and munitions to destroyers.

On 29 May 1940, she was deployed to assist in the Dunkirk evacuation.

"When the call came she was one of the first there and among the last to leave,” said Graham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later renamed Coronia, she came to Hartlepool in 2017 after being bought by Graham from Scarborough and Whitby Conservative MP Robert Goodwill, who had saved her from the scrap heap.

However, she was in need of a major overhaul.

A five-year restoration in Hartlepool followed when she was given a new upper deck and an improved funnel and wheelhouse.

Graham added: “I’d like to thank Hartlepool Marina for allowing us to do this project here. We couldn’t have done it without them.

"She was three months off being scrapped.”

He also thanked key volunteers including Peter Naylor, engineer Barry Crane and former Hartlepool RNLI coxswain Eric Reeve as well as firms Purdy Welding and Fabrication and Ryan’s Transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renamed MV Watchful by Graham and Pauline, today she sits in Hartlepool Marina as a floating museum with proceeds from its tea room run by volunteers helping to keep her afloat.

Recently, the ship was given permission to fly the UK National Historic Ships Ensign with a royal warrant.

"She’s a living piece of British history that was very nearly lost,” said Graham.

Visitors are welcome to find out more and can step aboard every Thursday to Sunday.