A boat from Hartlepool made a triumphant and emotional return to the scene of her finest hour.

Former pleasure cruiser Watchful, which underwent a major restoration in the town, successfully sailed from Hartlepool to Dunkirk, in France,

in official commemorations for the 85th anniversary of Operation Dynamo in the Second World War.

She was one of a number of “little ships” that answered the country’s call Between 26 May and 4 June 1940 that rescued over 300,000 stranded Allied troops after being pegged back by Nazi forces.

Thousands waved off Watchful and the Dunkirk flotilla from Ramsgate. Picture courtesy of the crew.

At the weekend Watchful, which rescued at least 900 soldiers, joined a flotilla of around 60 surviving small boats that recreated the journey across the English Channel for the major anniversary.

Current owner and skipper Graham Beesley, 69, said: “It went very well. It was the first time this little boat sailed with the Dunkirk ships for 85 years.

"To take her back was quite an emotional thing. It was as if she was going home.”

More than 10,000 people waved Watchful and the other vessels off as they set sail from Ramsgate to Dunkirk where a number of events and services were held.

Graham Beesley and Pauline Field in the wheelhouse of MV Watchful with their dog Lottie. Picture by FRANK REID

Graham added: “There was a very warm reception from the people and a very moving service around the war memorial in Dunkirk.”

The crossing was organised by the Association of Dunkirk Little Ships, and also included two RNLI boats and a umber of Royal Navy vessels.

Patron Prince Michael of Kent also made the crossing.

Hartlepool resident John Hunter, who joined Watchful on the momentous journey, said: “It was an honour to sail with the crew and volunteers.

Watchful took part in commemorations for the 85th anniversary of the evacuation of Dunkirk. Picture courtesy of the crew.

"They did an incredible job to bring her back to life from the brink of being scrapped to be able to do that voyage once again 85 years on.

"A huge well done to everyone involved.”

They were also joined by a Chelsea pensioner, Mike Davies, who said he was made to feel very welcome.

Graham’s partner Pauline Field, 79, who runs the cafe on board Watchful at Hartlepool Marina, also made the trip.

She said: “It was a great experience. All the crew were amazing and all the comradeship on board was really good.

"Without the people of Hartlepool we couldn’t have done it.”

Watchful is due back in Hartlepool this weekend.