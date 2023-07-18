Lilli-Jo gets in her ride to her school prom with Paul Reames and Paul Ions.

Lilli-Jo Rogers was driven to Dyke House Academy’s prom at Wynyard Hall by two Cleveland Fire Brigade officers in one of their huge bright red engines complete with blue flashing lights.

The grand entrance was arranged by a family friend and serving officer Kev Robson after Lilli, who has just completed her GCSE exams, wanted something special.

Her best friend was going in her granddad’s vintage car and Lilli, 16, wanted something similarly original.

Buckle up: Lilli in the fire engine.

A neighbour kindly offered his restored vintage VW Beetle until unfortunately it broke down a few weeks prior.

Lilli’s mum, Jo Winter, said: “We were relaying this to Kev and friends one night when out. Kev replied saying ‘Well, if she wants something different I can get get her something different. How about a fire engine’.

“We were totally surprised as obviously we had never even considered that it was possible.

The fire engine arriving at Wynyard Hall for the Dyke House Academy prom.

"I asked Lilli would she like to travel to prom in this way and she couldn’t believe it, almost deafened me on the phone and a definite resounding ‘Yes please!’. And lots of OMG, OMG OMGs.”

Lilli, of Seaton Carew, was taken to the prom by fire officers Paul Reames and Paul Ions in full dress uniform.

Thanking the brigade, Jo added: “It made quite the entrance, definitely different.”

