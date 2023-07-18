News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Hartlepool Dyke House Academy schoolgirl gets a fireman's lift to her prom thanks to Cleveland Fire Brigade

A Hartlepool teenager certainly turned heads when she arrived at her school prom in style in a fire engine.
By Mark Payne
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 17:26 BST
Lilli-Jo gets in her ride to her school prom with Paul Reames and Paul Ions.Lilli-Jo gets in her ride to her school prom with Paul Reames and Paul Ions.
Lilli-Jo gets in her ride to her school prom with Paul Reames and Paul Ions.

Lilli-Jo Rogers was driven to Dyke House Academy’s prom at Wynyard Hall by two Cleveland Fire Brigade officers in one of their huge bright red engines complete with blue flashing lights.

The grand entrance was arranged by a family friend and serving officer Kev Robson after Lilli, who has just completed her GCSE exams, wanted something special.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her best friend was going in her granddad’s vintage car and Lilli, 16, wanted something similarly original.

Buckle up: Lilli in the fire engine.Buckle up: Lilli in the fire engine.
Buckle up: Lilli in the fire engine.
Most Popular

A neighbour kindly offered his restored vintage VW Beetle until unfortunately it broke down a few weeks prior.

Read More
Store on Hartlepool retail park closed after fire

Lilli’s mum, Jo Winter, said: “We were relaying this to Kev and friends one night when out. Kev replied saying ‘Well, if she wants something different I can get get her something different. How about a fire engine’.

“We were totally surprised as obviously we had never even considered that it was possible.

The fire engine arriving at Wynyard Hall for the Dyke House Academy prom.The fire engine arriving at Wynyard Hall for the Dyke House Academy prom.
The fire engine arriving at Wynyard Hall for the Dyke House Academy prom.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I asked Lilli would she like to travel to prom in this way and she couldn’t believe it, almost deafened me on the phone and a definite resounding ‘Yes please!’. And lots of OMG, OMG OMGs.”

Lilli, of Seaton Carew, was taken to the prom by fire officers Paul Reames and Paul Ions in full dress uniform.

Thanking the brigade, Jo added: “It made quite the entrance, definitely different.”

*Email your pictures of the Dyke House prom for publication to [email protected] or message us on Facebook.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please ensure everyone photographed is happy for your images to be published.

Related topics:Hartlepool