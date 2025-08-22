Hartlepool soap star Lewis Cope has been announced as one of the contestants on Strictly Come Dancing when it returns to our screens next month.

Lewis, who plays Nicky Milligan in ITV’s Emmerdale, said he was walking down London’s Oxford Street on his way to meet a friend when he received the surprise call.

Speaking about how it felt to be joining the series so late, Lewis told BBC One’s The One Show: “I think, if anything, it’s probably helped me because I haven’t really had time to think about it or anything, so now the excitement has kind of just taken over.”

Lewis, 30, has a dancing background after appearing in West End hit Billy Elliot: The Musical when aged just 11.

He was also part of Hartlepool street dance crew Ruff Diamond when they came within a whisker of winning the grand finals of the Got To Dance show on Sky TV in 2013.

Prior to joining Emmerdale in 2022, his television appearances included roles in Vera and Doctors.

Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn was originally set to take to the dance floor but had to step down due to medical reasons.

Forty-nine-year-old Kristian, who is best known for playing Hodor in the HBO fantasy series, said: “I was truly looking forward to the journey and I’m deeply sorry to disappoint anyone who was looking forward to seeing me on the dance floor.

Lewis Cope, far left, in Hartlepool hip-hop dance group Ruff Diamond with, from left, Ryan Llewellyn, Ryan Wilson, Jason Lund, Aaron Staunch and Zac Healey.

“Thank you all for your support, and I will be back on my feet very soon, in every sense.”

Sarah James, executive producer at BBC Studios, said: “We’re incredibly sorry to lose him from this year’s series and we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

Lewis will be joining former Lioness Karen Carney, Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and Love Island’s Dani Dyer-Bowen who have already been announced for the new series.

Podcast host and YouTube star George Clarke, former England rugby player Chris Robshaw and Olympian and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey are also set to join the 2025 show.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in September, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas as judges.