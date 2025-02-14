Hartlepool charity bosses Frances and Patrick Connolly have announced their latest venture.

The couple, whose PFC Trust has given more than £1m away to various local causes since 2019, have become directors and shareholders at Durham Women’s Football Club following the club’s takeover.

The Connollys are long-standing supporters and sponsors of the Women’s Championship outfit.

Their interest in women’s football stems from when their daughters played for Hartlepool club St Francis.

From left, Lee Sanders, Patrick Connolly, Frances Connolly and Dawn Heppple.

Durham said in a statement: “The Connollys’ involvement strengthens the club in the short-to-medium term while additional investment is sought to pursue further growth and exciting new projects.”

Ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, Durham are in fourth place - above both Sunderland and Newcastle United – and just three points behind first placed Birmingham City.

Previously owned by Durham University, the professional club are now run by directors Lee Sanders and Dawn Hepple.

Mr Sanders added: “We are delighted to finalise this change in ownership, the first stage of which is welcoming Patrick and Frances.

"They have been unbelievable supporters of the football club and we will work closely with them on the next stage of investment.

“This move will also allow us to attract further significant investment into the squad, the staff, the infrastructure and a longer-term playing facility for the football club.

“As one of only two independent clubs in the women’s professional game, it’s exciting to think where this next stage of our journey will take us.”

The Connollys founded the PFC Trust after winning £115m on the EuroMillions lottery on New Year’s Day 2019.

The couple said in a statement: “We’ve been incredibly impressed by Durham Women FC’s dedication both on the pitch and in the community and we have been huge supporters for a number of years now.

“Our family has always been involved in women’s football because our daughters used to play for Hartlepool St Francis, where we first met Lee at grassroots level.

“We are now excited to have a bigger role in helping Durham Women FC reach new heights, with a target to deliver a sustainable future and inspire the next generation of female athletes.”