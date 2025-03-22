The arrows were flying as more than 100 youngsters flocked to a new Hartlepool darts academy launch event.

Coaches for the town’s new St Mary’s Darts Academy were blown away by the turnout for their open day at The Travellers Rest pub, in Stockton Road, which is put down to the Luke Littler effect.

Littler, who became darts’ youngest world champion aged 17 in January, has fuelled a huge interest in the game, especially among young players eager to follow in his footsteps.

St Mary’s has been created by husband and wife Derek and Suzie Grazier to nurture aspiring players aged seven to 17.

Logan Stead, 13, taking part in the St Mary's Darts Academy open day at the Travellers Rest. Picture by FRANK REID

Named in tribute to Derek’s late mam, it is the only academy in the North East accredited by the Junior Darts Corporation (JDC).

Derek, known as Decker, said the academy has received a huge level of interest and there is already a waiting list for sessions.

“This is the Luke Littler effect,” he said of Saturday’s turnout. “Darts is huge at the moment.

“Everybody wants to be Luke Littler and this is the best way to do it.”

Derek Grazier one of the head coaches of St Mary's Darts Academy he set up with his wife Suzie.

Saturday’s open event gave potential members the chance to learn about the academy and have a go on seven boards set up.

Among them was 13-year-old Logan Stead who has been playing for about a year.

He said: “I’m with my mates playing, it’s fun.”

Luke Littler celebrates after a match during the 2025 BetMGM Premier League earlier this month. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Suzie added: “I knew there was a lot of interest in darts but didn’t quite expect the number of people that came in when we opened the doors.”

The academy will be held on the Travellers Rest from Tuesday, March 25, with sessions at 4.15pm and 6pm, although the later group is already full.

Due to demand, a third session is due to be announced, and Derek is in talks with venues outside of Hartlepool.

There are two types of membership, with one for players who are beginners or just want to play for fun and the second for those who want to develop with the JDC grading routine and opportunities to compete.

Derek added: “There’s a lot of talent and that’s where we’re trying to get these lads to that level.”

The academy has been supported by leading equipment providers Winmau and Red Dragon and is being sponsored by numerous local businesses.