Hartlepool darts player Robert Grundy eyeing up more success after first year as a pro

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 14:29 BST

Hartlepool darts player Robert Grundy says the sky is the limit as he starts his second year as a professional.

Rob, nicknamed The Grenade, turned professional last February after earning his Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) tour card.

In his first year as Hartlepool’s only tour card holder he has played in some high profile events and beaten teenage sensation Luke Littler, knocking him out of the Players Championship last July.

Rob recently played in the Ladbrokes PDC UK Open at Butlin's Minehead where he was narrowly beaten in the second round by Polish player Sebastian Bialecki by four sets to six.

Hartlepool professional darts player Rob Grundy at the Pavilion Bar, Grayfields, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool professional darts player Rob Grundy at the Pavilion Bar, Grayfields, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool professional darts player Rob Grundy at the Pavilion Bar, Grayfields, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

But he is already looking forward to his next big event at the German Grand Prix in Munich on April 19.

Rob, 48, qualified for one of only 10 available places open to players outside the game’s top 32.

He said: “It’s a big achievement for me to do that. All rounds of the competition are live on ITV4.

"I can’t wait.”

Rob is Hartlepool's only current PDC Tour Card Holder.Rob is Hartlepool's only current PDC Tour Card Holder.
Rob is Hartlepool's only current PDC Tour Card Holder.

While darts has become huge in recent years, attracting millions of TV viewers and large crowds at tournaments, life as a pro is not always easy with lots of traveling and pressure to be at your best.

When he turned pro, Rob was still working for a town construction company, but is now a full-time player.

“It’s a learning curve,” he said, of his first year. “You have to be on top of your game constantly. If you dip you get punished.”

But Rob added: “It’s tough but I’m loving every minute. It’s brilliant playing all the top professionals where hopefully I can get better and better.

“I know I can play better. If I play my game more consistently then the sky is the limit.”

Before heading to Germany, Rob will be aiming for success in a number of Players Championship events.

The league-like events are open to all 128 PDC Tour Card Holders and provide a chance for players to get some practice and prize money in between the more high profile tournaments.

Rob thanked his manager William Adamson, shirt sponsor Vision Trikots and dart equipment sponsors Datadart for their ongoing support.

