Margaret Chapple, 77, collapsed on Stockton Road as she walked to collect her car from a nearby garage.

Level one carpentry and joinery students Daniel Hanlon, 17, Jaydn Goodwin, 16, Oliver Rennie, 16, Alex Jones, 16, and another student who has not yet been traced, rushed to Margaret’s aid.

Margaret, a retired former administrator in the education sector, said: “I got in touch with the college because I wanted to say thank you.

"The kids deserve recognition – they are lovely boys and kids these days are not always appreciated.”

She continued: “The boys came straight over and helped me up and waited until I was okay to make a move.

"One then took me to the garage where my car was and I’m really thankful as I’m not sure who that young man was.”

Daniel, a former Manor Academy student who helped her to her feet, said: “It was important to help and we are so pleased we did.

“For me personally, my granddad once collapsed on me with two blood clots on his lungs.

"I would like to think someone else would have been there for him to help him if I wasn’t there.”