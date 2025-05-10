Following an appeal by the Hartlepool Mail, the medal of a former Hartlepool soldier has been reunited with his family after it was found in a London flea market in the 1970s.

Cliff Baron, who is originally from Hartlepool and now lives in Cheshire, found a Great War for Civilisation 1914-1919 medal, also known as a Victory Medal, belonging to Private Henry Lee Slimings, of West Hartlepool, at a flea market stall on Petticoat Lane, in London, when he was on holiday visiting an auntie as a child in the 1970s.

After the Hartlepool Mail put an appeal out recently, Martin Slimings, the grandson of Private Slimings, got in touch with Cliff and was reunited with the medal.

Mr Slimings said: "It is remarkable that the medal found its way to London, was bought by a teenager from Hartlepool and identified that it belonged to a Hartlepool family."

The Victory Medal was awarded to Private Slimings in thanks for his services during the First World War.

Born in 1886, Private Slimings served in the 15th Battalion of the Durham Light Infantry from October 1915 until the end of the war in 1918.

Martin added: “Millions were struck and each had the recipient’s name, rank and service engraved on the rim – itself a massive undertaking.

"The medal itself has very little monetary value, however, the sentimental value is immense.

"I am very proud to be its custodian and it will be passed on to my son James Lee Slimings who carries the family middle name.

"I’m also privileged to have my maternal grandfather’s Victory Medal.

"It feels right that they are united.”