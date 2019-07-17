Hartlepool family thank community for helping to restore son’s grave after vandal attack
A Hartlepool family has thanked generous members of the community who reached out to help them restore their baby son’s grave after a sickening vandalism attack.
Anna and Carl Gorse were left heartbroken earlier this month as their son’s grave was damaged by vandals once again.
The parents tragically lost son Aston Gorse on July 13, 2012, and he was delivered stillborn three days later.
But the family say that their son has not been able to rest in peace as his grave is repeatedly targeted by those looking to cause damage each year.
The couple, who are full time carers to Carl’s son, who has special needs, say they discovered the latest damage when Carl walked by the cemetery on his way into town on Tuesday, July 2.
Police say they have received a report on the latest vandalism incident and their inquiries are ongoing.
But now Anna, 33, from the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool, said they have been able to restore the planter tribute to their baby thanks to the help of the community.
Sharon Murphy from florists Perfect Moments By Flowers For Afar donated flowers for the planter and members of the community donated money to buy ornaments.
Anna said: “We are really grateful for the help.
“It has left us speechless and brought tears to my eyes, its so lovely.
"It has put a smile on my face and restored my faith in the community a little bit.”
The planter now features flowers and ornaments including angels and windmills.
On the top is a stone heart that bears the words: ‘My precious baby.’
It was placed on Aston’s graveside on Tuesday to mark his birthday, but the family say they will take it back home to not run the risk of it being damaged again.
They are now fundraising to pay for a headstone that would remain at Stranton Cemetery and also hoping to see CCTV installed.
To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/babyaston?utm_term=KqqJqnWW4