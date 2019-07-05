Anne Gorse with husband Carl Gorse at the site of were their still born son grave was before being attacked again at Stranton Cemetery

Anna and Carl Gorse say they have been left heartbroken as their son’s grave was damaged by vandals once again.

The parents tragically lost their son Aston Gorse on July 13, 2012, and he was delivered stillborn three days later.

They laid him to rest at Stranton Cemetery where they paid tribute to him with a range of commemorative items including a plaque placed into a planter on the grave side.

But the family say that their son has not been able to rest in peace as his grave is repeatedly targeted by those looking to cause damage each year.

The couple, who are full time carers to Carl’s son, who has special needs, say they discovered the latest damage when Carl walked by the cemetery on his way into town on Tuesday, July 2.

Police say they have received a report on the latest vandalism incident and their inquiries are ongoing.

Anna, 33, from the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool, said the vandal attack have left the family heartbroken.

She told the Mail: “Our son passed away in 2012 and every year since then, just before his birthday, his grave has been damaged.

“His grave stone has been smashed and a plaque that is in a planter has also been totally smashed.

“Since then I have been sick with the emotion of it.”

Carl, 39, said: “It’s disgusting, you wouldn’t do it to anybody.”

Anna said they used to visit the grave every day after their son passed away, but since the repeated damage they have not been down for a while as they are finding visits too upsetting.

They are now hoping to move their son’s grave to another part of the cemetery and hope to see CCTV installed in a bid to deter further attacks and also act as a deterrent.

Police say they are looking into the report.

Cleveland Police spokeswoman told the Mail: “The headstone damage was reported to police at 9.25am on Tuesday, July 2.