A Hartlepool family have thanked the public for their support after their son was seriously injured following an alleged hit-and-run crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Cameron, 20,was rushed to hospital after he was hit by a motorbike in Northgate, on the Headland, on Saturday, May 10.

Ryan was picking up a pizza with his mum, 48-year-old Donna Sweeney, shortly before 7pm when a motorbike “came out of nowhere”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and airlifted him to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he remains in the intensive care unit.

Ryan Cameron, 20, was seriously injured in a crash on Saturday, May 10, after he was hit by a motorbike in Northgate, on the Headland.

Ryan suffered a bleed on the brain, a fractured jaw, a fractured skull and cuts and bruises.

Donna, who is originally from Scotland, said: “He has managed to open his eyes and we tried to get him to sit up but then he managed to stand. With a lot of help of course but it’s something.

"It knackered him out though and he had to lie back down after just a couple of minutes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Go Fund Me page was set up by Donna and Ryan’s dad, 42-year-old Andy Cameron, shortly after the incident to raise money for his rehabilitation and as thanks for the “amazing” Great North Air Ambulance.

Ryan and his mum Donna Sweeney.

At the time of going to press, it has already raised more than £1,600 of its £1,800 target, with Donna thanking everyone for their contributions.

Although Ryan is awake and moving, he still has a long way to go on his road to recovery and is expected to remain in intensive care “for a few more days, maybe even a week”.

Donna, who lives on the Headland, said: “It’s the little wins. I’ll take them where I can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan, who has a learning disability, is the youngest of three brothers and “loves gaming and VR”.

Ryan, who has a learning disability, is the youngest of three brothers and “loves gaming and VR”.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested and released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or footage to can help them with their investigation.

They include two off-duty female nurses who assisted at the scene.

Anyone with footage is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number SE25083783.

Donations to Ryan’s cause can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ryan-andrew?.