Police have made a renewed appeal for people to come forward with information after a 20-year-old man was hit by a motorbike on the Headland last week.

Police arrested two men aged 18 and 21 in connection with the alleged fail-to-stop collision involving a motorbike on Northgate, in Hartlepool, on Saturday, May 10.

The incident happened shortly before 7pm on the Headland and resulted in 20-year-old Ryan Andrew Cameron sustaining serious injuries.

Ryan, who is the youngest of three brothers and is a keen gamer, was waiting to cross the road when a motorbike “came out of nowhere” and hit him.

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and airlifted him to the James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he remains in the intensive care unit.

The two men who were initially arrested have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “We know the area was busy with traffic at the time and we would appeal for any witnesses or people with dashcam who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

"Specifically, we urge two female off-duty nurses who assisted at the scene to get in touch.

“Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 083783.

“If you have information but don’t want to speak to police, you can contact https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ anonymously or phone them on 0800 555 111.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by Ryan’s family and has already raised more than £1,500.