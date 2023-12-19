One of the town’s filmmakers has received an animation award at the North East’s international film festival.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adam Bouabda, a film producer from Hartlepool, was presented with an award for Best Animation from Robson Green at the Tees Valley International Film Festival 2023 for his production of An Illustrated History of the Teesside Parmo.

The short comedy, written and voiced by Scott Turnbull and with animation by Ben Pics, follows the tale of the Parmo – “free roaming birds of paradise” – throughout history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Early Anglo Saxon settlers to 21st Century celebrities, the viewer is exposed to the struggles faced by these “birds” who “have been hunted almost to extinction”.

Adam Bouabda receives the Best Animation Award at the Tees Valley International Film Festival for his production of An Animated History of the Teesside Parmo.

Speaking about receiving the award, Adam said: “You always hope something you create will win.

"As a company, that is one of our smaller projects but it’s nice when you get some recognition.

"It is very niche and a film we knew our North East audiences would get.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam graduated from the Northern School of Art in 2015, launching his own independent indie company, Sea & sky Pictures, in 2020 to produce scripted comedy, factual entertainment and commercial feature films in the North East.

Still from the short film, An Illustrated History of the Teesside Parmo, showing Piers Morgan trying a hot parmo.

He said: “We are the only production company in Hartlepool, and Teesside really, is doing what we do.

"We jump between genres.”

Since launching his own company, Adam has produced a number of scripted comedy, BFI-funded short films, online content and his first feature film, Lore.

Sea & Sky Pictures has also joined the BBC’s regional partnership scheme where it co-creates ideas for BBC Comedy alongside Hat Trick Production, and has produced a number of sketches for Channel 4’s Comedy Sparks.

A still from the short film, An Illustrated History of the Teesside Parmo, featuring Diana, Princess of Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about the company’s journey, Adam said: “It’s really difficult to get funding in this industry.

"We have some good talent but the main bulk of the industry is in London.

"It is spread around but it is also centralised.

"Being here in the North East, you feel out of it.”

Sea & Sky Pictures had three productions shown at this year’s Tees Valley International Film Festival including Brother Nature and Lore.