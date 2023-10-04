Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This rating has been awarded to the college for four years in a row.

The TEF assessment is designed to recognise and promote excellence across higher education providers across the country, using data from the National Student Survey, responses relating to student support and satisfaction, teaching and assessments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Martin Raby, principal at The Northern School of Art, said: “Our ambition is to provide the highest standards of academic education and practice-based learning.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern School of Art degree programme award winners 2023.

"We are delighted that the hard work and dedication of our staff and the commitment of our talented students has secured the ‘gold’ overall rating for our undergraduate degrees.”

One student said: “The tutors welcome and embrace everyone's different styles of work which was refreshing.

"I received lots of support and encouragement to push and develop myself and my work to make me the best designer I could be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another student said: “The guidance I have received from tutors has been wonderful, I have grown so much as a person.”

Dr Martin Raby, principal of The Northern School of Art.

The Northern School of Art is supported by a number of creative industry partnerships and is also a partner in the BAFTA’s Albert in Education scheme, which is designed to support students on their journey towards working in screen industries.

Dr Raby said: “We take the personal development and career-readiness of our students very seriously; this feedback is a great endorsement of this work.

"We continue to provide the high standards of education, innovation and support that our region and its talented, vibrant communities deserve."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One graduate said: “I came not knowing just how much I would learn and develop.

"The facilities are impeccable and I couldn't have had a better educational experience, with endless support from tutors, technicians and members of staff.”