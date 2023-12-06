A Hartlepool financial adviser has been recognised by a trusted national platform for his work in the industry.

Harrison Smith, 27, has been named in a national campaign that aims to change the perception of financial advice.

The recognition comes just six months after he set up an office in his hometown at HartlePower’s Greenbank business centre.

Harrison, a former student at the town’s English Martyrs Catholic School, has been recognised by the VouchedFor platform, which shares positive client stories and articles to around three million consumers.

Harrison Smith, financial adviser based in Hartlepool.

The VouchedFor Top Rated Adviser Guide for 2024 – featuring Harrison – will be published in The Times, The Telegraph and the Mail on Sunday across March, June and September 2024.

Harrison, who only joined the industry three years ago, said: “I have always said that I want to be seen as a trustworthy adviser who is here to help. That is the top and bottom of the business.

"If you are not trusted then you won’t survive, especially when you are talking about guiding people with their money.

"Without that trust, the relationship will never work.

"In a short space of time, I have realised that people are often scared of receiving financial advice.

"People are rightly protective of their personal details, so that can be a massive barrier to overcome too.

"My ambition is not to go in with an agenda. I want to listen to what people hope to achieve because it is about their financial futures.

"My aim is to get someone from point A to point B in the best way possible.”

Harrison was a self-employed adviser with Corbridge-based wealth management business Emerald Associates for the last two-and-a-half years before moving back to Hartlepool in June.

Harrison said: “I’m proud to have already been recognised in the latest Top Rated Guide and I want that to continue for years to come.

"I want prospective clients to feel like they can meet me and I will work with them.