Hartlepool firefighters praised for touching tribute to Cleveland Police dog
Officers from Hartlepool Community Fire Station are shown crossing Stockton Street and leaving the floral tribute following the collision which claimed the life of Police Dog Bert.
The incident involved a BMW and a Cleveland Police Dog Support Unit that was responding to an emergency incident around 9pm on Thursday July 17.
The police vehicle was carrying an officer and two police dogs. Both dogs were taken to a veterinary clinic but due to his injuries, PD Bert sadly had to be put to sleep.
Tom Stainthorpe shared the footage of the firefighters with the Mail.
Hundreds of people commented on Facebook. One lady said: “What a lovely gesture and mark of respect from the crew. R.I.P PD Bert.”
Another posted: “Well done lads.” And another said it was a “lovely tribute to PD Bert xx”.
Bert, a five-year-old Springer Spaniel had been with Cleveland Police for three and half years.
During his service, he found £250,000 in criminal money in one search alone and was also deployed to London to assist with funeral of the late HM Queen Elizabeth.
Hartlepool’s MP Jonathan Brash also commented saying: “Bert’s incredible work helped remove drugs and weapons from our streets – and he even supported the Queen’s funeral in London.
"His service and sacrifice should never be forgotten. My thoughts are with his handler and everyone at the Police Dog Unit.”
A 33-year-old man has been charged with drink driving and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on August 1.