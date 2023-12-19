One seaside fish and chip shop has divided customer opinion after taking its Christmas menu to a whole new level.

Customers at The Almighty Cod, in The Front, Seaton Carew, can now treat themselves to a portion of battered Brussels sprouts alongside their Christmas fish and chips.

Each portion contains eight golden green balls and is served alongside cheese and gravy dips.

This popular seaside fish and chip shop has been selling this treat for the past few years although this is the first year it has “really taken off.”

Michael Dodd holds a plate of the famous battered sprouts.

Manager Michael Dodd said: “For some reason this year it has really taken off.

"I think because people have seen it on social media people have been coming in and ordering them.”

The owner of The Almighty Cod, Michelle Lane, originally came up with the idea a few years ago but no one ever thought it would gain as much traction as it has.

Since announcing that the “battered sprouts are back” ahead of Christmas, the dish has sparked some considerable controversy – and not everyone is ready to get on board.

The inside of a battered sprout.

One customer took to social media praising the dish, saying: “The only time in my whole life I have almost enjoyed a sprout. Amazing.”

Another customer completely disagreed, calling it an “abomination”.

Michael, from Hartlepool, said: “Sprouts are a controversial vegetable as it is, so to deep fry them, some people don’t want to try them.”

These festive green balls are cooked in the exact same golden batter that the shop’s fish and chips are, giving customers a flavour of the seaside in every bite.

The Almighty Cod serves battered sprouts, battered stuffing balls and pigs in blankets across the festive season.

While the outer casing is crisp and light, the Brussels sprouts are soft and delicate, creating a delicious contrast.

These festive treats can be enjoyed on the go as a takeaway from The Almighty Cod or in the business’s adjoining restaurant, The Hidden Tap, for just £1.80.

But the festive treats do not stop there.

Customers can also try battered sweet mince pies, battered pork and sage stuffing balls as well as traditional favourite pigs in blankets.