Here are nine cafes offering festive hot drinks just in time for the holiday season.
1. Gelato Jo Jo, Seaton Carew
Looking for an autumn fix? Why not try Gelato Jo Jo's ruby hot chocolate? Or if coffee is more your style, a pumpkin spiced latte?
Photo: Kevin Brady
2. The Place in the Park, Ward Jackson Park
If you're looking for a hot drink to warm up after a walk in the park, then this cafe has you covered.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. The Hidden Tap, Seaton Carew
Tucked away next to the Almighty Cod, this hidden gem is the perfect place to relax and unwind with a festive hot drink.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Marks and Spencer, Anchor Retail Park
M&S has jumped on the festive bandwagon this year and is now offering a spiced latte, which can be accompanied by a lime and pistachio or sticky toffee layered cake.
Photo: Frank Reid