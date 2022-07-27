Hartlepool fisherman raises £1,000 for charity in rod raffle

Jay Lee raised £1,040 for the RNLI by donating a ZULCRON XT435 fishing rod and using a random number generator to allow people to buy a £10 raffle ticket.

Some people even made additional donations.

Pictured during the presentation are (left to right) Rob Archer, Hartlepool RNLI, Jay Lee, fishing rod maker and fundraising organiser, Chris Hornsey, Hartlepool RNLI and Richard Hill, fishing rod winner.

He said: "After last year's sad event near Steetley pier, and the amazing effort the local RNLI made during the search, I thought I would raise some funds for the charity who do an amazing job.”

The rod winner was Richard Hill, from Guisborough, who said he was "delighted to win the rod and support the vital work of the charity”.