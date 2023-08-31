Festival leaders are due to launch a new year-round community project centred around beekeeping to address challenges of social isolation, food insecurity and child poverty.

Through the project called Telling The Bees, they plan to create a safe haven for new colonies of bees in Hartlepool, while highlighting their cultural significance through links to folk traditions, food, and the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is set to combines creativity, gardening, cooking and, most importantly, beekeeping.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Folk Festival is looking to bring beekeeping to communities.

A number of local schools have already had meetings with the team.

“We thought people might think we were completely mad, wanting to give them bees,” said folk festival director Joan Crump.

“But everyone we’ve spoken to just gets it straightaway and wants to be involved.

Hartlepool Folk Festival, last year on the Headland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The loss of our bees has been a big news story in recent years, and a number of schools that we’ve contacted have Forest Schools and even their own Eco Leads, so we’ve been pushing at an open door.”

The bees will become part of their host communities, and each hive also comes with a programme of bee-inspired creative workshops and projects, delivered by professional facilitators.

The project will also train local beekeepers, supporting correct care of the hives and providing flexible employment opportunities.

“Cooking, eating, getting closer to the animals that produce our food – they’re all connected,” added Joan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is set to begins at the start of the autumn school term and will be officially launched at Hartlepool Folk Festival between October 6-8.