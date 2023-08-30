Hartlepool Borough Council leader Mike Young reveals when work on town's new Highlight leisure centre will begin
Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Mike Young said the authority is planning to “break ground” in November on the Highlight Leisure Centre, on the Waterfront.
The council said at the end of last year that the project at the former Jackson’s Landing site was taking longer than hoped due to the pandemic and other issues.
Cllr Young, providing an update on social media, acknowledged there has been “a lot of debate” among residents over the development.
But the Conservative councillor added: “One of the things that our administration has been really passionate about is making sure that before we even put a drawing out into the public that we have the funds in place to deliver what we need to deliver.
“That is still the case, we still have the funds in place to deliver the Highlight, conversations inside based on inflation and other impacts on that have been held.
“We still can deliver the Highlight and our plan is to break ground properly, officially, in November 2023.”
He added senior council officers have been “working tirelessly to bring the scheme together” and councillors will be receiving an update report shortly.
A design and access statement from JBA Consulting submitted as part of the planning application, which was approved in July 2022, stated construction was then expected to take place from “April 2023 to November 2024”.
Cllr Young has been approached for confirmation on when the centre may now open.
It will include “main, leisure and learning” swimming pools, a gym, fitness studios and soft play areas.