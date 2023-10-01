Hartlepool Foodbank given generous donation by northern building company
Bellway donated £200 to Hartlepool Foodbank, in Church Street, to buy more stock.
The Mail revealed last week how its stocks had fallen following the cost-of-living crisis.
Foodbank manager Lisa Lavender said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Bellway for their kind donation.
"Our spending towards food has increased significantly, so this donation will go a long way towards our supplies to support those who need us.”
Hartlepool Foodbank is run by volunteers and feeds around 150 people weekly.
Oliver Wray, sales manager at Bellway Durham, said: “In the face of the rising cost of living, the work of Hartlepool Foodbank remains a beacon of hope for those who are struggling to put food on the table.
"We hope this donation will help the food bank to continue its amazing work as it reaches out to support more people in the community.”