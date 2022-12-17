Hartlepool Foodbank, based in Church Street, has given out thousands of emergency food parcels to individuals and families in crisis since opening their doors in December 2012.

The charity, which is part of a nationwide network run by the Trussell Trust, has produced a development plan setting out its aims up to 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s overall aim is to empower people to reduce their reliance on the food bank.

Hartlepool Foodbank staff, volunteers and partner agencies mark its 10th anniversary at the Hospital of God at Greatham.

Andrew Craig, chair of trustees at Hartlepool Foodbank, said: “We give people emergency food relief and work with a number of partner agencies.

"But we would far rather work towards reducing that need. We don’t want people to become dependent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would rather people have the dignity of even paying a little bit for the food they receive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Items on the shelf at the Hartlepool Foodbank.

As part of its strategy, the food bank will collaborate with other organisations to identify and tackle the reasons why people need help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will raise awareness and campaign to end the causes of poverty and engage with food bank users and others experiencing hardship to allow their voice and aspirations to be heard.

Andrew added: "We collate real time information with other food banks from all over the country about the reasons why people need food banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That has been used to lobby government and affect policy change.”

The number of partner agencies Hartlepool Foodbank works with has grown from five in 2012 to around 80 currently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last nine years, a number of other organisations in town have started providing emergency food relief which may have lessened demand for Hartlepool Foodbank vouchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mail supported the launch of Hartlepool Foodbank 10 years ago with a can appeal.

And we are supporting The Trussell Trust’s Food Bank Friend drive by encouraging readers to give what money they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of Hartlepool Foodbank’s 40 volunteers, staff, and partner organisations, marked its 10th anniversary with a church service and buffet at the Hospital of God in Greatham.