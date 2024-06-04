Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hartlepool foodie duo have fulfilled their dream of opening their own cafe in the heart of the town centre just months after the premises came back on the market.

Sharon and Stuart Greig, from Hartlepool, are reopening The Dancing Cup, in York Road, Hartlepool, at 9am on Friday, June 7.

The Dancing Cup closed its doors in April after its previous owners could "no longer commit to running the business”.

Sharon and Greig already have a background in the food industry, owning their own home catering business Tastebuds Kitchen, providing food for local families, businesses and schools

Sharon and Stuart Greig are reopening The Dancing Cup, in York Road, Hartlepool.

Sharon said: “For 18 years we have had the ambition to open our own bistro and we now feel that the time is right as our family are now grown up.

“Having started our catering business from home, Tastebuds Kitchen, we rapidly expanded and soon realised that we needed to expand into a professional kitchen.

"When The Dancing Cup became available, we swiftly contacted the management team and realised that working with them would be ideal for us.”

The Dancing Cup’s new tenants are going to be providing home-cooked and quality meals using locally sourced and seasonal produce, including breakfast, lunch, small bites and sweet treats.



Customers are going to be able to enjoy a selection of breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea options in the heart of the town centre.

Sharon said: “There is a very good café and bistro culture within Hartlepool and we would like to be part of that regeneration.

"This is something that our town is rapidly developing and we would love to be involved in this moving forward.”

Sharon and Greig are going to be continuing to run their own business Tastebuds Kitchen alongside this and are also hoping to offer the option of event room hire.

Sharon said: “Food has never been more exciting.

"The introduction and availability of new produce and ingredients is improving all the time.