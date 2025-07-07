A group of friends have raised thousands of pounds for cancer care in the town as they mark the 10th anniversary of an annual charity walk.

The group walk from the Marina, in Hartlepool, to Seaton Carew and back every year in support of breast cancer care at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

The friends – some who have had breast cancer and some who have had loved ones affected – have been doing the walk since 2015 and have since raised more than £8,000.

The money collected from donations as the group carried out the walk will go towards improved surgical technology to improve patients’ experience when getting treatment.

This they managed to raise £880 for the breast cancer unit at the hospital.

Val Kitching, leader of the walking group, said: “This year we have again raised a fantastic amount of money from family and friends and the wonderful people of Hartlepool who, very kindly, donated as we were completing our walk.

“It never fails to amaze us all how many people share their stories on this walk, we thank you all for sharing

“This fundraising means a great deal to so many of the group and obviously the people we meet along the way.”

The group is pictured donating funds to the breast cancer care team at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Karen Milburn, a breast care nurse at the University Hospital of Hartlepool, met the ladies in the hospital’s outpatient department to personally thank them – something she does every year.

She said: “Thanks to the contributions of ladies like Val and her group of friends, we are able to invest in a range of initiatives to improve the care we give to women.

“We are really grateful for everything these ladies have done for us over the last few years, as well as to all of the people in Hartlepool who have also contributed towards the cause.”

Val added: “We thank all who donated, the donations will go toward vital equipment to improve the care of those using this service at our local hospital.”

For more information about the breast screening and breast cancer services available at the University Hospital of Hartlepool, see https://www.nth.nhs.uk/services/breast-screening-services/.