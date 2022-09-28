Hartlepool Uniform Recycling will be based in Belle Vue Sports Community and Youth Centre, in Kendal Road, Hartlepool, two days a week.

The scheme has already helped more than 400 families and is now able to provide items throughout the year for adults as well as children.

Hartlepool Uniform Recycling was set up in August 2022 by Wellness Walks organisers Natalie Frankland, 34, and Rachael Liddle, 42, who teamed up with Carol Wilson, 43, and Rachael Chadwick, 36, to recycle unwanted uniforms to give to families in need.

From left, Wellness Walks organiser Rachael Liddle, director of Hogg Global Logistics Helen Hogg and Wellness Walks organiser, Natalie Frankland (34) at Hartlepool Uniform Recycling, in Belle Vue Sports Community and Youth Centre, Kendal Road, Hartlepool.

Natalie said: “The fact that is has grown so quickly has amazed us all but also highlighted the need for it.

"It’s overwhelming and heartwarming to know we have been able to help so many families and to know that we can provide this service long-term.

"Hopefully it will help many more families over the coming months and years.”

Hartlepool Uniform Recycling has also received support from businesses across town.

Joel Hogg (11), son of Lyndsay Hogg, with sanitary products ready to take to Hartlepool Uniform Recycling, in Belle Vue Sports Community and Youth Centre, Kendal Road, Hartlepool.

Hogg Global Logistics, in Stranton, Hartlepool, has provided the shop with sanitary products to give to women and mothers who come to the shop.

The managing director of Hogg Global Logistics, 40-year-old Lyndsay Hogg, said: “My mum Helen Hogg had spotted the great work that Hartlepool Uniform Recycling is doing – fantastic ladies supporting our local community – and we wanted to help in some way."

Lyndsay added: “We know times are tough for everyone at the moment and while the mums are there picking up uniforms, they will be able to pick up this essential item for themselves.”

Natalie said: “We are going to be looking at connecting with other businesses to see how we are able to work in conjunction with them to further help our community.”

Hartlepool Uniform Recycling, based in Belle Vue Sports Community and Youth Centre.

Donations can be made at the Belle Vue Sports Community and Youth Centre.

The charity is appealing for prom and formal attire, winter coats, hiking clothing and boots, hats, gloves, scarves and Christmas jumpers.

The shop is open from 9am until 3pm every Tuesday and Thursday.