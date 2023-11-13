Hartlepool funeral home holds coffee morning to help combat loneliness
Members of the public have been invited to drop in for a coffee and a chat at Meynell & Mason Funeral Directors, in Park Road, Hartlepool, on Wednesday, November 15, from 10am until 12pm.
The drop in session is open to everyone across the town and tea, coffee and biscuits are available.
Julia Masshedar, funeral service arranger at Meynell & Mason Funeral Directors, said: “We know around this time of year can be a hard time for those who may be lonely, isolated or who sadly may have lost a loved one.
"Everyone who comes will receive a warm welcome a cuppa, biscuit and a chat.”
There will also be another drop in session on Wednesday, December 13, from 10am until 12pm.