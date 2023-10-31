Hartlepool funeral home Meynell & Mason launches annual Operation Christmas Child appeal
Meynell & Mason Funeral Directors, in Park Road, Hartlepool, is appealing for Christmas shoe box donations as part of its annual Operation Christmas Child appeal.
Operation Christmas Child, by Samaritan’s Purse, collects shoe box gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items before delivering them to children in need across the globe.
Funeral service arranger at Meynell & Masons, Julia Masshedar, said: “We are delighted to support Operation Christmas Child appeal once again this year.
"Masons Funeral Directors have been partaking in this appeal for over a decade now and have collected hundreds of boxes over the years.”
Members of the public can collect shoe box leaflets and drop off shoe boxes at the branch from now until collection week, which is running from November 13 to November 20.
For guidance on items that can be included in the shoe boxes, go to www.samaritans-purse.org.uk/.